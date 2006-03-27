Do you know how to remove oven stains? Wavebreak Media/ Thinkstock

Cleaning your oven isn't a good time, but the task is made even worse if some of the solution winds up staining a household surface. Follow these cleaning tips to save non-oven surfaces from this cleaner.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Acetate, Acrylic Fabric, Carpet (synthetic or wool),

Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Rayon, Silk,

Spandex, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with cool water. If stain persists, neutralize the spot with a few drops of a mild acid, such as lemon juice, white vinegar, or 10% acetic acid solution. Thoroughly sponge the area with cool water. Silk and wool must be treated promptly, as oven cleaner will destroy these fabrics.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Ceramic

Glass/Tile, Cork, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss),

Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing,

Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe well with a cloth dipped in cool water. Wipe dry with a clean soft cloth.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Masonry Tile,

Terrazzo

Because some oven cleaners leave a soap scum that is almost impossible to remove, wash with a strong solution of washing soda and water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Cotton, Linen

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the stain with cool water until all traces are gone. Launder as soon as possible. Do not use acids, such as white vinegar or lemon juice, on these fabrics.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Quickly apply only the foam with a sponge to remove oven cleaner. Gently wipe away all remains of oven cleaner. Rinse in clear water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Wallpaper

Treat quickly and carefully, because the chemicals in oven cleaners can dissolve wallpaper paste. Wipe with a sponge dampened with clear warm water. Gently rub over the stain to remove it. Overlapping strokes will prevent streaking. Use a clean dry cloth to pat dry.

How to Remove Oven Cleaner Stains From:

Wood

As some oven cleaners can dissolve wood finishes, work quickly. Wipe the area with a cloth or sponge dampened with cool water. Wipe dry with a soft cloth. Polish or wax immediately to prevent permanent damage.

Oven cleaner works wonders on the inside of your oven but can make a real mess elsewhere. These stain removal tips will help you clean your oven without trashing any other kitchenware.

