Prunes are a fiber-rich fruit that are usually eaten dried. They're good for you, but not for your carpet, clothing, and other household surfaces. Follow these stain removal tips to keep various surfaces and clothes free of prune stains.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Triacetate, Wool

Advertisement

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the stain with cool water, then sponge the area with lemon juice or rub a slice of lemon over the stain. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) with water, and blot as much liquid as possible. Let dry. If stain persists, apply a wet spotter and cover with an absorbent pad moistened with wet spotter. Let stand as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep the stain and pad moist with wet spotter. Flush with water. If any trace of the stain remains, use an enzyme presoak product (follow directions on label -- do not use on silk or wool.). When no more stain is visible, flush thoroughly with water and allow to air dry.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Sponge the laundry stains with cool water immediately. Then rub with a lemon slice or sponge lemon juice on stain. Flush with water, blotting as much liquid as possible. Allow to dry. If any trace of stain persists, presoak (the method of soaking a stained article in warm water before laundering it) in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon dishwashing detergent, and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 15 minutes. Rinse with water and launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Bamboo, Brass, Bronze, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Enamel, Glass, Grout, Iron, Paint (flat and gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick , Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Masonry Tile, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up the excess spill and wash the stain with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to scrub. Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Cork, Linoleum , Vinyl Tile

Wipe up the excess spill and wash the area with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Scrub with a cloth or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry. If stain persists, wipe area with cloth dampened in a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid to 1 pint water. Rinse well and wipe dry. Repolish the surface if needed. Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Cotton, Linen

Test fabric for colorfastness. Stretch the stained fabric over a bowl and fasten in place with a rubber band. Pour boiling water through the fabric from a height of 2 or 3 feet. Avoid splatters. This procedure must be done immediately. If the laundry stain persists, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1/2 teaspoon detergent for 15 minutes. Then rinse with water. Sponge area with rubbing alcohol and launder as soon as possible.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Wipe up any excess juice, then mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe with a clean dry cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Marble

After removing any excess liquid, wipe the surface with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If any stain or discoloration remains, mix a poultice of water, powdered detergent, and bleach. Apply a thick paste to the stain and cover with a damp cloth to retard evaporation. Leave in place. When stain has been removed, rinse thoroughly with water and dry.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Silver

Wash silver in hot sudsy water as soon as possible. Rinse in hot water and dry immediately with a soft cloth to prevent tarnish.

How to Remove Prune Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply to the juice. Rinse with a clean cloth moistened with clear water. If any stain remains, rub the area with a cloth dampened with a solution of 1 tablespoon oxalic acid and 1 pint water. Rinse well and wipe dry. Wax or polish as soon as possible. Caution: Oxalic acid is poisonous; use with care and wear rubber gloves.

Prunes have a dark side: their badly staining juice. These tips will help prevent prunes or prune juice stains from leaving their mark on clothing and various surfaces.

©Publications International, Ltd.