How to Remove Red Dye Stains

Alabaster and Marble
Follow these steps to remove red dye stains from Alabaster and Marble:
- Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water.
- Rinse well and wipe dry.
If a stain persists:
- Soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring dry, and place over the stain.
- Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked in ammonia and wrung out.
- Alternate the alcohol and ammonia pads until stain has been removed.
- Wipe surface with cloth dampened with clear water, then wipe dry with clean cloth.