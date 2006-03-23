Home & Garden
How to Remove Red Dye Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide
Spilled glass of red wine. Uh-oh!
Jeffrey Coolidge/Getty Images

Red dy­e has an intense staining capacity, and because of that the stains can be a hassle to deal with. Here are stain removal steps you can take when you experience a red alert.

First, identify the affected material. Then use these tips on these pages so you don't have to see red after a household mishap:

