We all hate getting stains on our clothes, and one of the most annoying is rust. It seems impossible to get out, and throwing it in the washing machine never works. If you have rust stains on your clothes, don't freak out! You can to get those stains out with a few tricks. Remember to clean any stain as soon as you notice it. The longer stains have to set in, the harder they are to get out.

Here's how to remove rust stains from clothes:

Advertisement