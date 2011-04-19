We all hate getting stains on our clothes, and one of the most annoying is rust. It seems impossible to get out, and throwing it in the washing machine never works. If you have rust stains on your clothes, don't freak out! You can to get those stains out with a few tricks. Remember to clean any stain as soon as you notice it. The longer stains have to set in, the harder they are to get out.
Here's how to remove rust stains from clothes:
- Lemon juice and steam Spread the stained area over a pot of just-boiled water. Make sure the flame is off so you don't start a fire. Sprinkle lemon juice on the stain and let sit. After a few minutes, rinse the stain. Repeat as necessary.
- Lemon juice and salt Lay the stained area over a pile of paper towels. Sprinkle with salt. Rub lemon juice into the stain. Let the saturated area sit in the sun, moistening the stain with lemon juice until it goes away.
- Cream of tartar Boil a pot of two pints (about two liters) of water with six teaspoons cream of tartar. Remove the pot from the heat. Soak the stained garment in the hot liquid for an hour or two.
- Commercial rust remover If all else fails, use some commercial rust stain remover. Even if it costs a little extra money, it's almost guaranteed to work. Follow the directions carefully, as many rust removers are very toxic [Source: Fabriclink].
- When the stain is finally gone, run your clothes through the laundry, as usual [source: KiwiWeb, MrsClean].