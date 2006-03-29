How to Remove Smoke Stains

Smoke can seriously damage some fabrics and surfaces. AFP/ ­Getty Images

­Smoke is serious business, whether it's the result of a burned dinner or a house fire. Follow these tips to remove any trace from your household surfaces.

The first step in removing smoke stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become smoke-stained, with steps on how to remove smoke from each:

­