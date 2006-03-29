How to Remove Smoke Stains

Washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove smoke stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:
Note: Fabrics that have a smoke residue from a fire are best laundered or professionally cleaned.
Advertisement
- If the stain is small or laundering immediately is not possible, flush it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
- Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing pads.
- Continue alternate soaking and tamping until the stain is removed.
- Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.
- If the stain remains, try the same procedure with a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
- Be sure to flush the area well when the stain is lifted.
- Allow to dry and launder as soon as possible.