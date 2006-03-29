Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
  Prev NEXT  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Stain Removal

How to Remove Smoke Stains

by Editors of Consumer Guide

Washable Fibers

Follow these steps to remove smoke stains from Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex:

Note: Fabrics that have a smoke residue from a fire are best laundered or professionally cleaned.

Advertisement

  • If the stain is small or laundering immediately is not possible, flush it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
  • Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.
  • Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing pads.
  • Continue alternate soaking and tamping until the stain is removed.
  • Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.
  • If the stain remains, try the same procedure with a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.
  • Be sure to flush the area well when the stain is lifted.
  • Allow to dry and launder as soon as possible.

­

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

10 Most Infamous Stains in History

Is stainless steel really impossible to stain?

How to Remove Stains from White Clothing

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement