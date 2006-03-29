How to Remove Smoke Stains

If the stain is small or laundering immediately is not possible, flush it with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter.

Check the stain often, tamping (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials) before changing pads.

Continue alternate soaking and tamping until the stain is removed.

Flush with one of the dry-cleaning solvents and allow to dry.

If the stain remains, try the same procedure with a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia.

Be sure to flush the area well when the stain is lifted.