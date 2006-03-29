How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

Follow these steps to remove spaghetti sauce and other food stains­. Davide Guglielmo

­Steak, barbeque and spaghetti owe a lot of their delicious flavor to their respective sauces. Follow these stain removal tips to eliminate these tasty toppings from your inedible household surfaces.

The first step in removing food stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

Advertisement

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become food-stained, with steps on how to remove food from each:

­