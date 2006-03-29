How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess.

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.

Apply a dry spotter.

Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.

Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.

Change the pad as it picks up the stain.

Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.

When no more stain is being removed, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.

On carpets, sponge with water to remove the enzyme mixture, then place a clean dry pad over the area and weight it down.