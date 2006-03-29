How to Remove Steak, Barbeque, and Spaghetti Sauce Stains

Non-washable Fibers
Follow these steps to remove food stains from Acetate, Burlap, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Rope, Silk, Triacetate, Wool:
- Gently scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove excess.
- Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with a dry-cleaning solvent such as Afta Cleaning Fluid.
- Apply a dry spotter.
- Cover the stain with an absorbent pad dampened with dry spotter.
- Let it stand as long as any stain is being removed.
- Change the pad as it picks up the stain.
- Keep the stain and pad moist with dry spotter.
- When no more stain is being removed, flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with the dry-cleaning solvent and allow to dry.
- On carpets, sponge with water to remove the enzyme mixture, then place a clean dry pad over the area and weight it down.
- When no more liquid is being absorbed, allow it to air dry completely.
Advertisement