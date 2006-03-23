Suntan lotion is great for preventing sunburn, but it can cause a different kind of blemish on various household surfaces. Follow these tips to remove suntan lotion stains.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Scrape (the method of using a dull tool to gently lift off excess solid or caked-on stains) to remove as much excess as you can. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area with dry-Afta Cleaning Fluid. Apply a dry spotter to the stain and cover it with an absorbent pad dampened with the dry spotter. Let the pad remain as long as it picks up any stain. Keep both the pad and stain wet with the dry spotter. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the area with the dry-cleaning solvent. If stain persists, sponge with water and apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. Do not use the ammonia on silk or wool. Keep the stain moist and occasionally blot with an absorbent pad. Flush with water and make sure all traces of the ammonia are out of the fabric. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Gently scrape to remove excess lotion. Moisten the spot with water and apply an enzyme presoak (follow directions on label). Let the stain soak for 30 minutes. Flush the area with water. If possible, launder immediately. If not, allow the fabric to air dry.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Asphalt, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Copper, Cork, Glass, Gold, Ivory, Jade, Linoleum, Paint (flat or gloss), Platinum, Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Porcelain, Silver, Stainless Steel, Vinyl Clothing, Vinyl Tile, Vinyl Wallcovering

Wipe up any excess with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of ammonia has been added. Rinse well to remove all ammonia and wipe dry.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Limestone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up any excess. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (never soap) and water. Use a sponge or soft-bristled brush. Rinse thoroughly and allow to dry.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Mix a solution of mild soap in lukewarm water. Swish to create a great volume of suds. Apply only the foam with a sponge. Wipe dry with a clean cloth. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Suntan Lotion Stains From:

Wood

Wipe up any excess, then wash the spot with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse with a damp clean cloth and wipe dry. Polish or wax the wood as soon as possible.

Don't get burned by suntan lotion stains. Make sure you follow these stain removal tips to protect your house from sunscreen.

