How to Remove Vomit Stains

­Though not one of the more enjoyable moments in life, vomit happens. It can be somewhat difficult to remove the stains.

However, stain removal can be accomplished with some help, usually with everyday items that can be found around the house.

The first step in removing vomit stains is to identify the stained material.­­­

­Below are the most common types of materials that can become vomit-stained, with steps on how to remove vomit from each: