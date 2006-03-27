Whether done by a four-year-old or an established artist, a watercolor painting can add beautiful color to a room. Less attractive are the laundry stains watercolor paints can leave behind. Follow these tips to remove these pesky stains.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Acetate, Carpet (synthetic or wool), Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the area immediately with water to dilute the paint. Apply a wet spotter and a few drops of ammonia. (Take care when using ammonia on silk and wool.) Cover with an absorbent pad dampened with the wet spotter. Let the pad remain as long as any stain is being removed. Change the pad as it picks up the stain. Keep both the pad and stain moist with wet spotter and ammonia. Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) well with water and repeat if necessary. If, after drying, a stain persists, mix a little Rit Color Remover according to package directions. After testing on an inconspicuous place, flush it through the stain to an absorbent pad. On carpets, sponge the color remover on the stain and blot with an absorbent pad. Rinse well with water and dry.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Acrylic Fabric, Cotton, Linen, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester, Spandex

Soak item in a solution of 1 quart warm water, 1/2 teaspoon liquid detergent, and 1 tablespoon ammonia for 30 minutes. Rinse well. If stain persists, soak in a solution of 1 quart warm water and 1 tablespoon white vinegar for 1 hour. (Take care when using vinegar on cotton and linen.) Rinse well with water and allow to dry. If stain is set, apply rubbing alcohol (dilute with 2 parts water for acrylic and modacrylic) to the area and tamp (the method of bringing a brush down with light strokes on stained durable fabrics and materials). As stain loosens, blot excess liquid and stain with an absorbent pad. Keep both stain and pad moist with alcohol and change pad as it picks up the stain. Allow to dry. As a last resort for any remaining traces, mix Rit Color Remover according to package directions and test on a hidden place. If safe to use, flush through the stain. Rinse well with clear water and allow to dry thoroughly.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Acrylic Plastic, Aluminum, Bamboo, Cane, Ceramic Glass/Tile, Glass, Paint (flat

or gloss), Plexiglas, Polyurethane, Vinyl Clothing

Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Alabaster, Marble

Immediately wipe up the spill with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If a stain persists, soak an absorbent pad in rubbing alcohol, wring almost dry, and place over the stain. Wait 5 minutes and apply an absorbent pad soaked in ammonia and squeezed until damp. Alternate alcohol and ammonia pads until stain has been removed. Wipe surface with a cloth moistened with clear water and wipe dry with a clean cloth.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Asphalt, Cork, Linoleum, Vinyl Tile

Wipe up any excess spill with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. Rinse well and wipe dry. If a stain remains, cover with an absorbent pad soaked in rubbing alcohol. Let it remain in place for several minutes, then wipe the area with a cloth dampened with ammonia. Do not use ammonia on linoleum or vinyl floor tile. Rinse well with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water, rinse with clear water, and allow to dry.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Bluestone, Brick, Concrete, Flagstone, Granite, Masonry Tile, Sandstone, Slate, Terrazzo

Wipe up excess paint. Wash with a solution of washing soda or detergent (not soap) and water. Use a cloth or soft-bristled brush to scrub. Rinse thoroughly with clear water and allow to dry.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Grout

Wipe up excess spill with a cloth dipped in warm sudsy water. If any stain persists, dip a wet toothbrush into a little baking soda or powdered cleanser and gently brush* the spot. Rinse well with water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Leather, Suede

Paint will immediately begin to discolor these fabrics. Once contact has been made, immediately wipe the area with a cloth dampened with clear water. If any stain remains, dab it with a cloth dipped into a dry-cleaning solvent. Allow to air dry. On leather only, follow with Tannery Vintage Leather Cleaner & Conditioner or Fiebing's Saddle Soap to condition the leather.

How to Remove Watercolor Paint Stains From:

Wood

Mix dishwashing detergent in hot water and swish to make a great volume of suds. Dip a cloth in only the foam and apply. Rinse with a cloth dampened with clear water. Polish or wax as soon as possible.

A painting is a wonderful addition to any room, as long as the watercolor paint is limited to the canvas. These stain removal techniques will help you remove unsightly paint stains.

