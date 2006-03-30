Yellow is a lovely color, but yellowing spots are another story. Follow these tips to erase these buttery stains.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Advertisement

Acetate, Fiberglass, Rayon, Silk, Triacetate, Wool

Flush (the method of applying stain remover to loosen staining material and residue from stain removers) the spot with water. Test a mild solution of 3% hydrogen peroxide and water in an inconspicuous area -- if safe, apply gingerly to the stain. Do not allow the solution to remain on the fabric; flush with water immediately. If any stain remains, it is best not to attempt further cleaning at home.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Acrylic Fabric, Modacrylic, Nylon, Olefin, Polyester

Apply lemon juice to the stain, but do not let it dry. Rinse thoroughly with water. If possible, launder. If you can't launder, test Whink Rust Stain Remover on delicate fabrics or Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish on sturdy fabrics. If safe to use, apply according to package directions. Then flush the area with cool water and launder as soon as possible. Be careful not to spill any rust remover on porcelain or enamel, as it will ruin the finish.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Carpet (synthetic or wool)

Apply lemon juice and salt to the stain. Sponge (the method of using a dampened pad to apply light strokes, moving outward from the center of the stain) the pile with water and blot liquid with an absorbent pad. If any stain remains, test Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish on an inconspicuous area. If safe to use, apply to stain according to package directions. Flush with water and blot excess liquid. Allow to dry.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Cotton, Linen

Rub detergent into the stain and rinse well with water. Launder as soon as possible. If the stain remains, test Bar Keepers Friend Cleanser & Polish in an inconspicuous place. If safe, apply according to package directions. Flush thoroughly with water and launder.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Linoleum, Vinyl Tile

Wipe the stain with a cloth or sponge dipped in warm sudsy water to which a few drops of ammonia have been added. Rinse with a cloth moistened with clear water and wipe dry.

How to Remove Yellowing Spots From:

Porcelain Dishes, Porcelain Fixtures

Make a paste of borax and lemon juice. Rub it into the stain and allow to dry. Rinse with clear water and repeat if necessary. Rinse thoroughly and dry with a soft cloth.

These stain removal techniques will have yellow-bellied spots turning white with fear.

©Publications International, Ltd.