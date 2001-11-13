Home & Garden
How Humidifiers Work

by Marshall Brain & Karim Nice
Humidifiers can make your home more comfortable.

One thing that makes winter uncomfortable for humans, even inside a nice warm building, is low humidity. People need a certain level of humidity to be comfortable. In the winter, indoor humidity can be extremely low and the lack of humidity can dry out your skin and mucous membranes. Low humidity also makes the air feel colder than it actually is. Dry air can also dry out the wood in the walls and floors of our houses. As the drying wood shrinks, it can cause creaks in floors and cracks in drywall and plaster.

In this article, you'll learn how a humidifier can help make things more comfortable, and even save a little wear and tear on your house by adding moisture to the air. It's surprising how big a difference a little water can make!

