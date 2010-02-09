How Kegerators Work

If you're planning to serve a large amount of beer, then investing in a kegerator may be more cost efficient than constantly purchasing bottles or cans. A kegerator itself can range in cost anywhere from $200 to more than $2,000. The carbon dioxide canister may cost about $20, with refills costing about $7 to $12. Full-sized kegs start around $70, but they are recyclable and refillable, which helps eliminate the waste of individual cans or bottles.

A full-size keg of a cheaper American brew retails for around $68.99. In order to purchase a close equivalent, you would have to buy about nine 18-packs at $12.99 each, bringing your total to about $117 before tax. Similar results are found with various other beers, from local micro-brews to nationally recommended brands.

Although the keg in the kegerator requires constant refrigeration, it shouldn't cost any more to run than a normal refrigerator would. In fact, it may have less power consumption, since the door is opened only when the keg is replaced or the lines are cleaned, as opposed to every time you would like another beer. Of course, having two refrigerators running is bound to influence your electric bill, but the kegerator as a system is rather efficient with its power consumption.

Ultimately, though, the choice about whether purchasing a kegerator system comes down to how often you serve beer and how much of it is consumed.

We've already talked about cleaning and maintaining your kegerator with the right pressure and temperature, but you still might come across a few issues when learning to operate the system. Read on to find ways to troubleshoot problems with your kegerator.