What types of annual plants thrive well in the Northeast?

Pansies: These larger relations of the violet are available in a wide variety of colors. The blossoms can reach four inches (about 10 centimeters) in size, and may be all of a single color, have black lines radiating from the center or have a dark center surrounded by color. Pansies prefer morning sun.

Geraniums: There are some 10,000 cultivars of this hardy plant available. Gardeners have their choice of almost any color of flower and have a wide range of other characteristics to select from, including scented or color-edged leaves and climbing ivy types rather than standard ones. Geranium plants need plenty of direct sunlight.

Snapdragons: Once believed to protect their owners from witchcraft, snapdragons can grow up to eight stalks of colorful blooms in a single summer. You should remove dead flowers to promote new growth. Snapdragons are available in a variety of heights, from dwarfs (up to 10 inches/25 centimeters), to standard-sized plants (up to 36 inches/90 cm), to giants (five feet/1.5 meters), which need to be staked.

Impatiens: Named for their exploding seed-pods -- impatient to get out and grow -- impatiens are popular all over the world. They prefer light shade and plenty of room to spread out. There are many colors of impatiens, including varieties with bi-colored flowers.