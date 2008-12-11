Professional landscaping requires creativity, a sense of design and a lot of knowledge on plants, soil and irrigation. Professional landscaping involves manual labor, but the landscape design and the landscape architecture are the major components.
Using less water on gardening doesn't have to mean less of a garden. Learn how to save 30 percent of your gardening water just by watering at the right time of day in this article.
Natural stone works well in hardscape design. Learn more about what type of stones to use in hardscapes in this article.
Growing fish and plants together in a closed cycle is good for both. Learn about auqaponics in this article.
When you know how to landscape your beachfront property you know how to create serenity in an eco-friendly environment. Learn about how to landscape your beachfront property in this article.
You received a bouquet of roses and you’d like to preserve them by drying them. Learn about how to dry roses in this article.
You finally have a backyard and are wondering how to design and plant a flower garden. This article will tell you how to design a flower garden.
You'd like to learn how to design a garden around the pond on your property. This article will tell you how to design a garden around a pond.
You've just moved into a new house, and would like to know how to design the garden. In this article you will learn how to design a garden.
You'd like to learn how to design an English garden. Find out here how to design an English garden.
You want to design landscape without grass, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to design a landscape without grass in this article.
If you know how to design your landscaping for privacy, your landscaping will be aesthetic as well as functional. Learn about how to design landscaping for privacy in this article.
You want to design landscaping that unite interior and exterior of the house, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to design landscaping that unite interior and exterior of the house in this article.
If you know how to design your front yard you know how to put your best foot forward before your guests reach the front door. Learn about how to design your front yard in this article.
A bit of advance planning can cut down on the amount of upkeep your yard requires. Learn what to consider when planning a low-maintenance garden in this article.
Over the last few years, ideas for garden decorations have multiplied and expanded to include everything from the sublime to the ridiculous. Learn how you can get creative with your garden decorations from this article.
Learning how to blow out your sprinkler system will protect your irrigation system before the winter so that it's still working come spring. Learn about how to blow out a sprinkler system in this article.
Landscaping can be expensive, but costs don’t need to be excessive if you plan ahead and do it yourself as much as possible. Get ideas for cutting landscaping costs in this article.
Winter doesn't have to mean an empty and dead-looking garden. Learn more about plants that thrive in winter in this article.
Landscaping can upgrade a plot of land into a beautiful area for relaxation and enjoyment; however, you need to know what exactly is allowed in your municipality. Learn about the zoning laws that can affect urban landscape design in this article.
Techniques of altered perspective can make an area look larger than it really is. Find out how to virtually expand your garden in this article.
These five hardy and colorful annuals are perfect for your garden in the northeastern U.S. Find out more about the best annuals to plant in this article.
Pesticides can be harmful, but they can also be very useful. Find out how to use them safely in this article.
There are three types of soil: sand, clay and loam. Find out what type of soil will work best for your landscape design in this article
Eco-friendly landscape design involves water conservation, nontoxic pesticides and xeriscaping. Learn more about making your landscape design more eco -friendly from this article.
Landscape irrigation techniques include micro-irrigation, flood systems, rotary sprinklers and spray irrigation systems. Learn what type of irrigation technique is best for your landscape design in this article.
