How Landscape Irrigation Works

­Are you tired of lugging multiple hoses around your yard to keep grass, flowers and shrubs green? Perhaps you've noticed that many of your neighbors have installed irrigation systems. Did you know that using these systems can provide a substantial savings in water usage? Saving water and time sounds great, but what if you're also worried about saving money? With some knowledge and patience, you could tackle installing an irrigation system on your own.

In this article, you'll learn abo­ut the techniques of landscape irrigation, basic irrigation designs and how pumps and sprinklers work. For those of you who are really serious, you'll also learn about what you need to do to be professionally certified as a landscape irrigator.

One note of caution -- if you live in the Southwest or another dry region, check local laws to determine whether you can install a lawn irrigation system. In regions that are prone to drought or low precipitation, using gray-water after taking showers or doing laundry may be your best option. Xeriscaping, or landscaping for dry areas, is a fast-growing technique for areas that seldom get rain. Planting cacti and other desert plants can help to solve the problem of low water supplies [source: LandscapeNetwork.com].

If you'd like to learn more about the history of irrigation, you may want to visit King City, California. King City is home to the History of Irrigation Museum, which i­s part of the complex at the Monterey County Agricultural and Rural Life Museum. The museum is dedicate­d to the history of irrigation in California, beginning with the early Spanish missions.

Not everyone uses the same kind of sprinkler system. Which one is best? Read on for some not-so-watered-down tips.