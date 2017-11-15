How Pop-Up Turkey Timers Work

" " If your turkey doesn't come with a pop-up timer already, you can purchase one and insert it before you roast it. Joshua Yospyn/For The Washington Post via Getty Images

If there's one thing ubiquitous with the American holiday of Thanksgiving, it's eating turkey. Millions of people throughout the United States sit down to a big meal that typically includes turkey as one of the main courses. Dining on a big roasted or fried bird has been a staple for centuries because turkey is one of the foods believed to have been shared between the pilgrims and Native Americans when they celebrated the first Thanksgiving in 1621.

For many people, roasting a turkey is a little bit easier thanks to a simple little gadget known as the pop-up timer. This smart piece of technology lets you know when your turkey is done so you don't have to stress over it. All you have to do is wait until the red indicator stick pops up and you know the bird is done and it's time to eat.

But have you ever wondered how that timer knows exactly when your turkey is completely cooked? Read on to find out.