6 of the Biggest Houses in the World

" " Antilia is one of the tallest buildings in Mumbai, India, and has a 168-car garage. SNEHIT PHOTO/Shuterstock

At 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters), the Mumbai skyscraper of Antilia dwarfs even the most opulent personal residences out there, yet is only the third-biggest house on this list. Not surprisingly, it is the current Guinness record holder for largest house (owned by an individual).The property is found on South Mumbai's ultra-swank Altamount Road, one of the most expensive areas in the world. It is owned by Indian business magnate Mukesh Ambani, who commissioned it to be able to withstand an earthquake of up to 8 on the Richter scale.

The property is managed by a staff of 600 and although it's "only" 27 stories, their oversized stature actually makes it as tall as the average 60-story building. Six floors alone are dedicated to housing up to 168 cars, plus there's also a movie theater, beauty salon, ice cream parlor, nine high-speed elevators and much more. Since Mumbai is known for its high temperatures, Ambani even had a "snow room" put in. In that room, artificial snowflakes shoot out from the walls. The whole thing cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $1-2 billion to construct.