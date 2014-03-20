Buying a Home

Buying a home can be a daunting task, no matter how many times you've done it before. Find tips and tricks to finding the perfect house in these articles.

Learn More

6 of the Biggest Houses in the World

Some houses are big but these six are some of the biggest houses in the world. Think palaces with air-conditioned stables and skyscrapers with rooms that snow.

By Alia Hoyt

House Hunting? Be Prepared to Win a Bidding War

The housing market in the U.S. is off the charts. Housing inventory is at record lows, and median existing-home sales prices are up 19.1 percent year-over-year. So how's a buyer supposed to win in this seller's market?

By Carrie Whitney, Ph.D.

What Is an APR (Annual Percentage Rate)?

Comparing home loans can be confusing, but there is a method to the madness. We'll explain why the annual percentage rate is the figure you should be paying attention to.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

8 Surprising Things Your Homeowners Insurance Doesn't Cover

If you own a home, you most likely have homeowners insurance, but how sure are you about what is and isn't covered under your policy?

By Patrick J. Kiger

Does Traditional Homeowners Insurance Cover Airbnb Rentals?

The home-sharing marketplace is booming but you could be exposed to liability without the proper insurance.

By Sarah Gleim

More Millennials Are Buying Homes ... For Their Dogs

Millennials are buying homes in record numbers — for their dogs.

By Sarah Gleim

In Case You Need Another Reason to Buy a Beach House

Those ocean views could be doing good things for your mental health.

By Kate Kershner

Some Space Junk Fell Through Your Roof. Who'll Pay to Fix That?

Space isn't so far away, and falling junk can cause personal and property damage. What to do? The risk and remedies aren’t completely clear.

By Patrick J. Kiger

How do we rebuild communities in the wake of the foreclosure crisis?

The housing crisis in the U.S. continues to rage on, with recent reports indicating that a new wave of foreclosures is expected to hit in 2012. What options do communities have in the face of this situation?

By Shanna Freeman

Can my insurance company cancel my policy if I submit too many claims?

You've submitted several claims to your insurance company this year. Is there a chance they'll cancel your homeowner's policy? Possibly.

By John Perritano

How can I create a household inventory for insurance purposes?

Keep meaning to create a home inventory for insurance? Don't wait until it's too late.

By John Perritano

How Flood Insurance Works

You probably never think about flood insurance until you need it -- and then it's too late. But what's so different about this type of homeowners insurance and how can you be sure you're covered, just in case?

By John Perritano

10 Reasons to Buy Homeowners Insurance

Paying for homeowners insurance may seem like money down the drain -- until you actually need it. We'll tell you 10 reasons why you do.

By John Perritano

How to Buy a Foreclosed Property

Ready to jump into the real estate market? Whether you're looking to buy your first home or invest in some rental property, foreclosed properties often offer up great discounts for those willing to put in a bit of extra effort.

By Bambi Turner

What are option fees and rent premiums?

In a bad housing market, the option of rent-to-own property is an ideal compromise, which benefits both the buyer and the seller. Learn more about what option fees and rent premiums are from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some tips for when you’re viewing a house?

After viewing a dozen or more homes while shopping around for the perfect house, it’s hard to remember the details about each property. Learn about tips for viewing a house from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

What are some modern architectural house styles?

Different eras and different areas have a variety of housing styles, each with its own typical layout and building materials. Learn about modern architectural house styles in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do you purchase homeowners insurance?

After familiarizing yourself with your home, neighborhood and lifestyle, it’s time to choose an insurance carrier from which to purchase homeowners insurance. Learn more about how you purchase homeowners insurance from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How do fixed mortgage rates differ?

Earning equity in your home can happen slowly or quickly. Learn about fixed mortgage rates in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Should you buy a repossessed houseboat?

Buying a repossessed houseboat can be a great way to get a houseboat at a bargain price. Learn whether you should buy a repossessed houseboat from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Do you need homeowners insurance?

Homeowners insurance can give you back a normal life after your house or possessions are damaged or lost. Learn about whether you need homeowners insurance from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

Can you get additional homeowners insurance coverage?

You can get additional homeowners insurance coverage if you need a higher liability than what is offered in the standard policy or for specific items of value. Learn more about additional homeowners insurance coverage from this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How to Buy a House at Auction

If you want to buy a new or used house but can't afford the market price, consider buying one at an auction. Read this article to learn how to buy a house at auction.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How does your address affect your home's value?

Home is where the heart is, but if your heart is in the right or wrong ZIP code it can certainly affect your house's value. We take a look at some notable examples and the lessons they provide.

By Joseph Miller

10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes to Live In

Ever wonder where the rich and famous live in the United States? Wonder no more. While there are hundreds of possibilities, we'll narrow it down to the top 10, including the longtime bearers of wealth and the up-and-comers of the country's elite.

By Joseph Miller