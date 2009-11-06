HowStuffWorks Home & Garden
Real Estate

Buying or selling a home is a big move and can be stressful. We have tips and in-depth articles on everything from mortgages to home equity loans.

10 Things to Know About a Home Appraisal

You'll deal with a lot of different people in your quest to buy or sell a home: a realtor, inspector and lender. But the one who might have the most power over the outcome is the appraiser. Learn how to get the best appraisal.

By Dave Roos Real Estate / Selling a Home
How Do You Evict Your Freeloading Friend?

That friend/relative who said they only needed somewhere to stay for a few days is still on your couch a few months later. Getting them out legally might be harder than you think.

By Dave Roos Jul 12, 2018 Real Estate / Selling a Home
Does Traditional Homeowners Insurance Cover Airbnb Rentals?

The home-sharing marketplace is booming but you could be exposed to liability without the proper insurance.

By Sarah Gleim Aug 17, 2017 Real Estate / Buying a Home
More Millennials Are Buying Homes ... For Their Dogs

Millennials are buying homes in record numbers — for their dogs.

By Sarah Gleim Aug 3, 2017 Real Estate / Buying a Home
In Case You Need Another Reason to Buy a Beach House

Those ocean views could be doing good things for your mental health.

By Kate Kershner May 25, 2016 Real Estate / Buying a Home
Some Space Junk Fell Through Your Roof. Who'll Pay to Fix That?

Space isn't so far away, and falling junk can cause personal and property damage. What to do? The risk and remedies aren’t completely clear.

By Patrick J. Kiger Oct 13, 2015 Real Estate / Buying a Home
10 Things to Consider Before Buying Your First Home

You can almost picture your dream home now: a small, sky-blue craftsman tucked into a peaceful neighborhood near the city. Now it's just a matter of finding and buying it. Here's a handy list of home-buying tips to help you along.

By Karen Kirkpatrick Real Estate / First-Time Home Buying
How the First-time Homebuyer Tax Credit Worked

In the midst of the 2008 housing crisis, the U.S. government introduced a program to encourage consumers to buy houses by offering a tax credit. It was expanded in 2009 and 2010. But did it ultimately help or hurt homebuyers and sellers?

By Alia Hoyt Real Estate / First-Time Home Buying
5 Helpful First-time Homebuyer Programs

Lack of funds doesn't have to be an obstacle to home ownership. There are many programs out there to help you get into your very own dream house – or at least a comfy condo.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus Real Estate / First-Time Home Buying
How Short Sales Work

When you can't afford your mortgage any longer and don't want to foreclose, a short sale seems like a good idea. How do you qualify for one, and what should you watch out for?

By Dave Roos Real Estate / Selling a Home
How Apartment Leases Work

So, you've found the perfect apartment -- the location is great, there's lots of space, and you're ready to move in with some close friends. But before you pack everything up, make sure you take a close look at the lease.

By Brian Boone Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Tips for Senior Apartment Living

So you're too young, fit and fantastic for assisted living or a nursing home? Do you want a little security mixed in with remaining social? A senior apartment may be the best option.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Home & Garden / Real Estate
Apartment Inspections: 10 Things to Check

We know you're eager to get unpacked, but this is important. If you aren't meticulous about documenting pre-existing damage in your new apartment, the manager might keep your security deposit.

By Patrick E. George Home & Garden / Real Estate
Red Flag Questions to Ask Before You Buy a Townhome or Condo

You're ready to buy that beautiful new condo, but you're not quite ready to sign on the dotted line just yet -- and you won't be until you ask some very important questions.

By Allison Wachtel Home & Garden / Real Estate
What type of insurance does your condo board carry?

The rise of litigation -- and a slew of unhappy tenants -- in the U.S. have led to the proliferation of Directors and Officers liability insurance policies. What are they and how do they protect you?

By Allison Wachtel Home & Garden / Real Estate
Do association assessment fees change with inflation?

You've committed to paying a set HOA fee per month. That you can handle. But when and if the dreaded special assessment hits, will it be even more expensive because of inflation?

By Christine Venzon Home & Garden / Real Estate
Are your condo's reserves adequate?

Condo fees pay for ongoing costs like landscaping as well as into reserves for major expenses like replacing the roof. How can you tell if your association has enough set aside so they won't be hitting you up later?

By Becky Striepe Home & Garden / Real Estate
What's included in an association assessment fee?

Condo living seems pretty sweet -- until your HOA slaps you with an unexpected assessment fee. What exactly are you paying for?

By Christine Venzon Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Advantages of a Townhouse

If owning a little piece of planet Earth is on your bucket list, then buying a townhouse will let you live that dream. But don't confuse a townhouse with a condo -- they're not the same.

By Kristen Hall-Geisler Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Tips for Getting Your Security Deposit Back

When you rent a place to live, you provide the landlord with a security deposit. And if you didn't damage anything, you get that money back. Of course, it's not always that simple.

By Jamie Page Deaton Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Things to Review on Your Lease

If you're ready to rent a place, you'll want to carefully review a few things on the lease before you sign on that last line. It may prevent some major headaches for both you and the landlord.

By Akweli Parker Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Questions to Ask when Buying a Townhome

They have a lot of the same perks that condos do, but in a townhome, you're only sharing the walls with neighbors, not the ceiling and floor. You'll need to keep a few questions in mind if you're thinking of buying one, though.

By Jessika Toothman Home & Garden / Real Estate
5 Questions to Ask When Buying a Condo

Disagreements between neighbors can really sour a living experience. Unfortunately, those sorts of feuds can be fairly common in condominium complexes. Keep reading to learn important questions to ask when buying a condo.

By Jessika Toothman Home & Garden / Real Estate
How do we rebuild communities in the wake of the foreclosure crisis?

The housing crisis in the U.S. continues to rage on, with recent reports indicating that a new wave of foreclosures is expected to hit in 2012. What options do communities have in the face of this situation?

By Shanna Freeman Real Estate / Buying a Home
Can my insurance company cancel my policy if I submit too many claims?

You've submitted several claims to your insurance company this year. Is there a chance they'll cancel your homeowner's policy? Possibly.

By John Perritano Real Estate / Buying a Home

