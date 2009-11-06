Real Estate

Buying or selling a home is a big move and can be stressful. We have tips and in-depth articles on everything from mortgages to home equity loans.
You'll deal with a lot of different people in your quest to buy or sell a home: a realtor, inspector and lender. But the one who might have the most power over the outcome is the appraiser. Learn how to get the best appraisal.
That friend/relative who said they only needed somewhere to stay for a few days is still on your couch a few months later. Getting them out legally might be harder than you think.
The home-sharing marketplace is booming but you could be exposed to liability without the proper insurance.
Millennials are buying homes in record numbers — for their dogs.
Those ocean views could be doing good things for your mental health.
Space isn't so far away, and falling junk can cause personal and property damage. What to do? The risk and remedies aren’t completely clear.
You can almost picture your dream home now: a small, sky-blue craftsman tucked into a peaceful neighborhood near the city. Now it's just a matter of finding and buying it. Here's a handy list of home-buying tips to help you along.
In the midst of the 2008 housing crisis, the U.S. government introduced a program to encourage consumers to buy houses by offering a tax credit. It was expanded in 2009 and 2010. But did it ultimately help or hurt homebuyers and sellers?
Lack of funds doesn't have to be an obstacle to home ownership. There are many programs out there to help you get into your very own dream house – or at least a comfy condo.
When you can't afford your mortgage any longer and don't want to foreclose, a short sale seems like a good idea. How do you qualify for one, and what should you watch out for?
So, you've found the perfect apartment -- the location is great, there's lots of space, and you're ready to move in with some close friends. But before you pack everything up, make sure you take a close look at the lease.
So you're too young, fit and fantastic for assisted living or a nursing home? Do you want a little security mixed in with remaining social? A senior apartment may be the best option.
We know you're eager to get unpacked, but this is important. If you aren't meticulous about documenting pre-existing damage in your new apartment, the manager might keep your security deposit.
You're ready to buy that beautiful new condo, but you're not quite ready to sign on the dotted line just yet -- and you won't be until you ask some very important questions.
The rise of litigation -- and a slew of unhappy tenants -- in the U.S. have led to the proliferation of Directors and Officers liability insurance policies. What are they and how do they protect you?
You've committed to paying a set HOA fee per month. That you can handle. But when and if the dreaded special assessment hits, will it be even more expensive because of inflation?
Condo fees pay for ongoing costs like landscaping as well as into reserves for major expenses like replacing the roof. How can you tell if your association has enough set aside so they won't be hitting you up later?
Condo living seems pretty sweet -- until your HOA slaps you with an unexpected assessment fee. What exactly are you paying for?
If owning a little piece of planet Earth is on your bucket list, then buying a townhouse will let you live that dream. But don't confuse a townhouse with a condo -- they're not the same.
When you rent a place to live, you provide the landlord with a security deposit. And if you didn't damage anything, you get that money back. Of course, it's not always that simple.
If you're ready to rent a place, you'll want to carefully review a few things on the lease before you sign on that last line. It may prevent some major headaches for both you and the landlord.
They have a lot of the same perks that condos do, but in a townhome, you're only sharing the walls with neighbors, not the ceiling and floor. You'll need to keep a few questions in mind if you're thinking of buying one, though.
Disagreements between neighbors can really sour a living experience. Unfortunately, those sorts of feuds can be fairly common in condominium complexes. Keep reading to learn important questions to ask when buying a condo.
The housing crisis in the U.S. continues to rage on, with recent reports indicating that a new wave of foreclosures is expected to hit in 2012. What options do communities have in the face of this situation?
You've submitted several claims to your insurance company this year. Is there a chance they'll cancel your homeowner's policy? Possibly.
