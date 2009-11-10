10 Things You Should Do Two Months Before a Move

Once you've selected your mover, make sure you understand what the final agreement is before signing a contract. Does the business charge by the hour, by the item or by overall weight? Will the moving company be doing any packing for you? Will you have movers move only the large items or every item? Is there a special charge for large awkward items like a piano or a pool table? Are the employees handling your move bonded and insured? Is the quote you received non-binding or binding? A binding estimate should guarantee that the price would not change. If it's non-binding, should you be worried about any surprise charges? For example, say you're moving from a house in the suburbs to a high-rise apartment in the city. Will you be charged an extra delivery fee because the movers have to take the elevator up to the 24th floor? And, if there's no place to park the moving truck near the high-rise, will you incur a shuttle fee?