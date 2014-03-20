Moving Tips
Moving tips will help make the transition to your new home seamless and stress-free. Find tips and tricks to a smooth move in these articles.
Making a new life abroad will probably have some hiccups. So will making a new life in the next state, for that matter. But with some good, solid planning, you can absolutely make it work.
By Julia Layton
Your stuff is boxed up, and you know where it's all supposed to go in your new place. But what else should you do to do to prepare for the moving pros?
By Jill Jaracz
One of the most difficult parts of moving is knowing how to pack the moving truck. This article will make that task easier and tell you how to pack a moving truck.
There's a lot to take into consideration with any move, but a long-distance one can throw even more curveballs your way. Use this article as a handy checklist so your move goes smoothly.
By Sara Elliott
Notifying others of your new address when you move will bring some normality to your life in the midst of relocation chaos. It doesn't have to be difficult -- just start by asking a few questions.
With all of the chaos that comes with moving, you might think that changing your address is insignificant, but it's an important step for keeping at least part of your life running smoothly. We'll help you navigate the process.
Get a permit, advertise and set up your merchandise attractively when getting ready to have a yard sale. Learn how to have a yard sale in this article.
Price garage sale items at between 10 and 30 percent of their retail value. Learn about how to price garage sale items in this article.
Landlords manage rental properties. What are some of their responsibilities? Learn about landlords in this article from HowStuffWorks.
Moving a house is a delicate process. Learn more about what is involved in moving a house from this article.
You can move a house for a variety of reasons. Learn why anyone would move an entire house from this article.
You can take your house with you if you have to change living locations. Learn about whether it's expensive to move a house from this article.
Moving can be stressful -- maybe even a bit frightening for first-timers. But it doesn't have to be. Having a timeline and a checklist can help.
Home is where the heart is for sure, but in these uncertain economic times, home might turn out to be where the jobs are, too. These 10 cities boast low unemployment rates and reasonable living costs. Did your city make the list?
By Sara Elliott
You're standing at your new house and all of your things are locked inside a truck out front. The movers piled a bunch of extra charges onto your bill, and they're holding your stuff hostage until you pay up. What could you have done to prevent this?
Moving day is exciting, but it can also be stressful. There's a lot to do, and you want it all to run smoothly. What can you do to make moving day a breeze?
You've accepted the promotion and narrowed down the list of potential new homes, and you'll be moving soon. Now comes the hardest part -- planning the move and telling the kids. What can you do to make the move as anxiety-free as possible?
The big move is only a few months away. As you look around your home, you can't help but wonder how you accumulated so much stuff. You don't have to take it all with you -- you can have a yard sale.
Whatever the reason for your move, getting everything you own from one home to another can be difficult to orchestrate. So, rather than just play it by ear, it's a good idea to make a solid plan well in advance of your move.
Is there an art to packing a box? Yes. Is there a strategy for labeling and organizing those boxes? Yes. Is there a good reason you should pack two months in advance. Yes. Find out more in this article.
But no matter how much preparation you do during the two months before your moving day, there are still certain tasks that just have to be left for the last week. What are they?
One month before your move is crunch time. During this month, you'll start to pack up the stuff you use more often, leaving out the absolute essentials to the end of the month, right before your move.
Moving pretty much always takes longer than you think it's going to take. So, be smart and plan ahead. There's lots of packing and organizing you can get out of the way two months in advance of your move.
These ten moving tips will help you through the moving process. Learn the top ten moving tips from HowStuffWorks.
Do you want to buy a house for $1? You can, if you're willing to pick it up, haul it somewhere else and finance the whole move. But is house moving more of a headache than a bargain?