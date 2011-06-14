How do riding mowers work?

Riding mowers come in a variety of shapes and sizes. If you’re in the market for something small, a riding mower that has a 14-horsepower engine and can slice up to an acre’s worth of grass will set you back a minimum of $1,000. Larger lawns will need something like a garden tractor, which is basically a riding mower on steroids. Besides being able to cut grass, garden tractors have enough power to pull attachments; some can even plow a garden. Garden tractor engines range from 18 to 24 horsepower. Smaller garden tractors cost between $2,500 and $4,500; on the high end, these machines can set you back as much as $9,000.

If you’re the proud owner of a lawn that’s bigger than five acres, you’ll want to consider purchasing a farm tractor that can haul a mowing machine behind it. For commercial applications, the zero-radius mower is the way to go. This machine is commonly used for professional lawn care and commercial landscaping jobs. Zero-radius mowers are equipped with four-wheel steering, which allows for precise maneuvering around various obstacles.

There’s a lot of similarity between driving a riding mower and a car. The rider sits on top of the machine’s deck, from where he or she is able to guide the mower. Some riding mowers have pedals that allow you to control braking and acceleration. While some mowers come with steering wheels, others are equipped with levers that control steering and throttling. The rider is also able to adjust the blades’ height and speed from the top of the deck. Since there are so many options available, it’s a good idea to spend some time researching and thinking about exactly how you intend to use your riding mower before you purchase one.