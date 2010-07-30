5 Steps to Create a Unique Branch Decor

Decorating the interior of your home with elements of nature is nothing new, but here's a twist on the popular classic. Stripped branches provide a strikingly simple accent to any décor style. We've provided you with the basics from start to finish; all that's left for you to do is get outside, grab some wood and enjoy the results.
Decorating with branches from your neighborhood is simple and inexpensive. When coupled with a slim glass vase, this is a natural yet modern decorating technique.
