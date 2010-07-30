5 Steps to Create a Unique Branch Decor

Arrange your branches in a large, glass vase, at least 20 to 30 inches high and 8 to 12 inches wide. It needs to be big enough to support the weight of the branches and keep them from toppling over. Take the largest, heaviest piece and place it in the vase first. This will be the visual anchor of the arrangement. Get it in place first, then arrange all of the other pieces around it.

Add in a few of the smaller, simpler branches until you like how it's starting to look. Take a step back and admire your work. Notice how your eyes follow the lines of the arrangement and adjust the branches to create a balanced and artistic arrangement.

Another, even easier arrangement uses a single branch. Find one beautiful branch, with lovely texture and a whimsical shape, about 30 inches long. Place it in a fishbowl at an angle and you have a graceful and simple sculpture. If using a clear vase, consider adding wooden, glass or stone beads for additional visual interest. This will also add weight and stability to help prevent toppling.