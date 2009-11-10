Home & Garden
10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

by Jessica Brown
7

Trumpet Vine

Trumpet vines are popular not only for their flowers, but for the wildlife that they attract. The trumpet vine is a perennial vine that climbs using aerial roots that attach to surfaces [source: Dana & Lerner]. These plants like sun and are also very drought-tolerant. The most common variety has orange-red flowers, while other varieties come in yellow. The flowers look like elongated tubes of about 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) in length [sources: Lindsey, Cook].

The size and shape of the flowers attract hummingbirds that come to suck the nectar from the plant. In order to get a good view of these small birds, you probably want to place the plant on a lattice next to a deck, near a seating area, or within a good view from a window.

