10 Creeping Vines that Provide Privacy

Wisteria is also called Blue Rain because of its cascading effect. iStockphoto.com /Dshawley

A member of the pea family, wisteria is most recognized for its bunches of light purple blooms that cascade downward from the vine. While purple may be the most recognizable color, wisteria also flowers in white, pink and blue. It's important to note that wisteria can take a couple of years to flower, so don't get discouraged. Plant wisteria in a sunny place that's still sheltered from some of the elements for the best results [source: Grey-Wilson & Matthews].

Wisteria can make a showpiece in many areas of the garden. "It grows quickly, has beautiful flowers and a lovely scent," says Liz Pulver, ASLA, landscape architect licensed in New York and California. "It should be given support and can be easily trained up pergolas, trellises and posts."

Advertisement

You can also festoon wisteria across the top of a fence, allowing the long blossoms to flow over the side.