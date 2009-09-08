10 Most Expensive Pools

This pool is the most expensive private pool in the entirety of the United States. Photo courtesy of Red Rock Contractors

The town of Gilbert, Ariz., is home to America's most expensive and luxurious private pool. It was built by Red Rock Contractors and is at least 10 times larger than the average backyard pool. It took 5 months to build at a cost of $1 million and is equipped with waterfalls, fountains and a 15-foot (4.5-meter) waterslide. [source: Walsh]. When the sun goes down, the area is lit by an elaborate lighting system that the family can use while enjoying the 15-person hot tub or full bar. Rich landscaping surrounds the pool, along with a putting green and skateboard bowl.

One of the most impressive features of the pool is its state-of-the-art control system. Using a ScreenLogic interface, the family can control the pool's operations from anywhere in the world with the touch of a button. The ScreenLogic system allows users to remotely adjust the pool's temperature, change the color of the lighting, or even warm up the Jacuzzi. Best of all, this program can be accessed from any Internet connection, or using the company's new iPhone app [source: Red Rock Contractors].