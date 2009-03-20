Advertisement
Whether you are conducting a small home improvement project or a major home repair, it is important to understand how to build and repair certain things in your home. Sure, some projects should be left to the professionals, but you might surprised at what
You'd like to build a pavilion in your backyard, so your family will have a shady place to sit. Learn about how to build a pavilion in this article.
You're beginning do lot of construction around your house and would like to build a table saw stand. This article will show you how to build a table saw stand.
You'd like to build a tree stand before deer-hunting season begins, but are not sure how. Learn about how to build a tree stand in this article.
You just bought a farm in the countryside, and you'd like to build a utility trailer to haul things, like wood. Learn about how to build a utility trailer in this article.
You'd really like to learn how to build an ant farm for your children. Here's how to build and ant farm.
Maybe you can't adopt squirrels as pets, but you can build squirrel feeders for them. Read this article to learn how to build a squirrel feeder.
You have the space in your living room for a fireplace and now you want to build one. Learn how to build a fireplace in this article.
You want to become a backyard blacksmith and you want to build a gas forge. It's not so easy, but here's how to build a gas forge.
You'd like to build a handicap ramp so your house will be wheelchair accessible. Learn about how to build a handicap ramp in this article.
Although curtain tie backs are a minute accessory on drapes, they serve an important function, and should be installed correctly. This article will show you how to install curtain tie backs.
Building a wooden box is a cornerstone of basic carpentry. Learn about how to build a wooden box in this article.
You'd like to raise chickens, but don't have a coop for them to live in. Learn about how to build a chicken coop in this article.
You'd like a digital TV antenna, and would like to try building it yourself. Learn about how to build a digital TV antenna in this article.
You have some old family movies that you would like to show to your kids, but first you need to figure out how to make a movie screen. In this article we will tell you how to make a movie screen.
You want to level your wood floor so that you can go ahead and lay parquet on it. Learn here how to level a wood floor.
Have you ever wanted to learn how to make a canoe in the traditional Native American way? Learn about how to make a canoe in this article.
Help your kids study geography by making a globe with them. Learn about how to make a globe in this article.
Add that unique personal touch to you bedrooms by making your own roman blinds. This article shows you how to make roman blinds.
One of the hard parts of installing or replacing electrical or telecommunication wiring is knowing how to bend the conduits correctly. This article shows you how to bend a conduit.
You want to build a fireplace chimney, but you're not sure how to do it. Learn about how to build a fireplace chimney in this article.
Your new summer cabin is located in an area where there are no sewer lines and you need to build septic tank. This article will tell you about how to build a septic tank.
You'd like to build your dog an insulated dog house to keep it warm in the winter, but haven't been able to figure out how to do this project. Read this article and learn about how to build an insulated dog house.
You'll never lack a free electrical outlet if you know how to add an electrical outlet to a room. Learn about how to add an electrical outlet to a room in this article.
Building a pendulum is a fun project. Read this article to learn how to build a pendulum.
Your water bills are mounting and you want to make a rain barrel to collect water for sprinkling your lawn. This article will show you how to make a rain barrel.
