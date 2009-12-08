10 Reasons to Telecommute

If companies have fewer workers in the office, they might save money on property costs and utility bills. iStockphoto.com /Dean Mitchell

The potential for increased employee productivity would a plus for many Because employees who telecommute are not in the office as often as regular employees, the company might be able to scale back its office space, which could reduce the company's rental expenses [source: Wilsker]. These smaller spaces may also come with lower utility bills.

In addition to office space, telecommuters probably don't use as many of the free perks that companies offer in-house. Many offices offer free coffee, tea and even snacks for employees in the office. These costs might be able to be reduced because a fewer number of employees would be taking advantage of them [source: Wilsker].

Finally, telecommuting can often be used as a bargaining chip for employees' compensation. "We see people who are willing to go to work for less if they can work from home," Wilsker said.

Benefitting a company's financial situation can mean more stability for the business and for its employees.