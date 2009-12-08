10 Reasons to Telecommute

Most people's routines include a commute to their workplace each weekday, yet many are now choosing to forgo the drive for a chance to work from home or an alternate location closer to home.

Telecommuting, or working remotely from a place other than an employer's primary office, is a reality for many Americans [source: Gordon]. The number of people working from home is increasing. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 5.5 million people worked at home in the period from 2006 to 2008 [source: U.S. Census Bureau: News]. An unrelated study showed that 17.2 million Americans reported working from home or remotely at least one day a month in 2008 [source: WorldatWork]. It is important to note that some of these people might be self-employed instead of simply telecommuting, yet there are certainly many that are taking advantage of this alternate work arrangement.

Not all jobs offer telecommuting as an option, but it can have obvious benefits for certain people, companies and even the environment. In this article, we will explore 10 reasons you might consider working outside your employer's main location. First, let's look at what workplace advancements have made telecommuting more accessible.