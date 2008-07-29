Top 10 Wacky Inventions for the Home

The window tranforms into a lovely balcony for street watching and sipping drinks. Bloomframe/ Hofman Dujardin Architecten

Next on your home tour, your tech-savvy neighbor stops at a window, pushes it open and prepares to step outside. Before you can shout "Don't jump!" you notice that with the push of a button, the window has folded into a balcony. The balcony comfortably holds a small furniture set and the both of you. As you sip drinks and watch the world go by, your neighbor explains that, in Sweden, historical building ordinances prevent landlords from putting balconies into their apartments. The invention of the fold-out balcony gives homeowners the luxury of a balcony without breaking city ordinance.

The balcony is a heavy-duty window frame made of steel and aluminum and installed into a window space. A motorized leverage system lowers the balcony in a controlled manner with the help of reinforced steel bars. The award-winning Bloomframe folding balcony was set to begin production in early 2008. It can be customized to most windows and is available in a range of colors [source: Hofman Dujardin Architecten].

On the coming page, we'll take a look at a coffee table that puts on a light show.