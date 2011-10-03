5 Benefits of French Door Refrigerators

" " In past few years, French door fridges have taken off in popularity, thanks to sleek style and functionality. David Sacks/Lifesize/ Getty Images

We've come a long way since the days of burying food in the snow to keep it cold, or having ice delivered in horse-drawn carts just to make meat last a few extra days. Even the "iceboxes" of the late 19th and early 20th centuries are a far cry from the convenient, gadget-loaded, sleek-looking cooling units you'll find in most modern homes.

Refrigerators started to evolve from just a box to store ice and food to mechanical fridges with built-in cooling units around 1915. After that there was no stopping the trend: By 1920 there were more than 200 models on the market, and we haven't looked back since.

By the 1950s, the electric refrigerator was a common fixture in most home kitchens, over time changing in shape, features and even color (remember olive green?) to meet the tastes and trends of the day. Today's new hot fridge design is the French door refrigerator. Designed with two, side-by-side doors on top, and a pull-out freezer drawer on the bottom, the French door refrigerator combines some of the best features of previous popular refrigerator models. What's so great about it? Let's find out.