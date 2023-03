If you can't find a stock panel to cover up your dishwasher front that meshes well with your kitchen, you can always try to make your own out of cabinet doors that coordinate with your existing cabinets and attach it to your dishwasher front. You may only want to attempt this if you have some carpentry skills, because you'll have to fill in the gaps around the cabinet doors with coordinating woodwork. If you lack the particular DIY skills, find a local handyman or cabinetmaker to do the job for you. If you shop around, you can probably find a good deal.

