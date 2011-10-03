5 Must-have Accessories for Your Bowl Mixer

" " Flour clouds and batter splatters will be a mess of the past if you add a pouring shield onto your mixer's bowl. Photo courtesy KitchenAid

Even if baking is your passion, and your only plan for using your bowl mixer is whipping up cake batter or cookie and bread dough, you still need one accessory beyond the standard beater, dough hook and whip. Adding a pouring shield to your mixer will make life much tidier. It's not for pouring out; it's for pouring in.

The pour shield clips onto your mixer bowl, covering most of the bowl but leaving room for the beaters to work. There's a spout that lets you add ingredients as the beater spins, like for those recipes that tell you to gradually add flour. The shield catches the flour clouds and batter splatters that fly up under the spinning beaters and keeps them inside the bowl. From a cleanup and labor-saving standpoint, a pour shield is the essential accessory.

Put the powerful stand mixer motor to many other uses with the accessories on the following pages.