10 Appliances for Tight and Tricky Spaces

Is your dishwasher cramping your style -- and your space? See which new trends can give you a little more room. Hemera/ Thinkstock

Are your appliances exploding your household budget? From 1950 to 2000, U.S. homes more than doubled in size. Appliances grew and multiplied to fill the space. Double ovens, six burner cooktops, industrial-sized refrigerators, and large-capacity washers and dryers showcased prosperity. They also doubled household electricity bills.

If this is too much for your current lifestyle, you're not alone. Lots of us are looking to downsize our homes, our expenses, and our energy consumption. To help with that goal, we've rounded up 10 appliances that meet the needs of one or two people, operate efficiently, and fit in scaled-down living quarters.