5 Tips on Eco-friendly Lawn Care

In 2008, researches made a disturbing discovery in remote areas of Antarctica. Scientists found traces of the pesticide dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane, better known as DDT, being reintroduced to the arctic ecosystem. For years DDT has laid in wait, frozen in time in the arctic ice. But as climate changes melt the ice, DDT is released and it's affecting wildlife once again.

DDT has had a tumultuous career. Synthesized in 1874 and identified as an insecticide in the 1930s, DDT became the pesticide of choice for the Allied forces during World War II. It was used successfully to kill mosquitoes in the fight against malaria in Africa. Environmental concerns -- namely the effects of DDT on animal reproduction -- have since made the chemical one of the most controversial in history.

This story is just part of the growing concern that humans are adversely affecting Earth's natural environment. We could go on about greenhouse gases, clear cutting and pollution, too. The truth is, humans are an environmental nightmare for our precious planet. Just look at the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. But you can do something for the environment simply by the way you care for your lawn. And we're going to help you do that.

These five tips on eco-friendly lawn care, listed in no particular order, will help you help the environment. As you're about to learn, even having a lawn disrupts our ecosystem. Nothing can improve unless someone starts the movement. We're going to help you get started.