5 Tools You Need for Demolition

There aren't many demolition jobs around that don't require the use of a crowbar at some point, so it's a good place to start when collecting demo tools. A well-placed crowbar can safely pry most any kind of nailed wood. It can also be handy for taking up old tile and wood flooring and pulling out stubborn nails. Pry bars come in all sizes, but two carefully selected ones should get you started. Buy one medium sized S-shaped crowbar, something between 18 inches and 2 feet (46 to 61 centimeters). That will be tough enough to pull up most any interior framing wood. Also buy a smaller, flat pry bar. Stanley Tools makes the "Wonder Bar" -- a tool that will benefit almost any demo job. It's lightweight and durable, and because of its flat shape, it can get into tight spaces that a crowbar can't. You'll also need a claw hammer to use along with each of these.