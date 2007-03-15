Most home toolboxes should have a hammer or two for pounding fasteners into wood.
What Is a Hammer?
A hammer is a simple tool designed to manually drive nails, brads, and other fasteners into softer materials, such as wood or drywall. A hammer has a head and a handle, or shaft. The components of the head depend on the type and use of the hammer, but most have a face that strikes the fastener behind the bell and neck, which holds the handle. The opposite end of the head may have a forked nail-puller (called a claw hammer) or a peen (small face for driving pins or tacks). Most construction and household hammers are claw hammers with heads weighing 7, 10, 13, 16, or 20 ounces.
Advertisement
How to Safely Use a Hammer
To safely use a claw hammer, select the weight appropriate to the fastener to be struck. A 7-, 10-, or 13-ounce hammer is adequate for tacks, brads, and small finish nails; 16- and 20-ounce hammers are used for framing and roofing with 8-d (eight penny) nails or larger. Firmly grasp the lower half of the handle, slowly swing the head face, and touch the fastener head squarely to determine trajectory. Make sure your hand will not be struck by the hammer head or handle. Then swing the hammer with more force to drive the head into the wood. Continue striking the fastener head squarely to drive it into the material.
How to Maintain a Hammer
No maintenance is required for hammers. The head of a wood-handled hammer can be replaced; replacement handles and installation wedges are available at larger hardware stores.
Tools Related to the Hammer
Other useful tools for attaching fasteners include pneumatic nailers, staple guns, and screwdrivers.
Not what you're looking for? Try these:
- Home Repair Tools: Whether you prefer to use the Yellow Pages for anything that needs fixing around the house or consider yourself a regular do-it-yourselfer, there are a handful of tools that everyone should have in their tool box. Learn all about them in this article.
- Hand Tools: Learn about some of the most common tools you'll want to have around the house, most of which are used by hand, in this helpful article.
- Fasteners: Fasteners, such as nails and screws, are used to connect two things together. Learn about the types of fasteners available and what they are typically used for on this page.
- Screwdriver: Most people know what a screwdriver is used for, but do you know about the different screwdriver tips, such as Phillips or Torx? Find out all about screwdrivers here.