Abrasives can take a rough, patchy surface and give it look smooth and professionally-finished look. Use the right abrasive to touch up a small area or to strip an entire surface clean.
The previews that follow describe several different abrasive tools that you can use to hone edges or to remove layers of old paints and lacquers. Each has a specific use, so choose carefully for your particular home repair project.
This small square of rough material can remove anything from thin varnish to heavy rust, based on the grittiness of the abrasive.
Choose the right grade of coarseness, and this bundle of metal fibers can scour anything from tile to brass to wood.
Just as a nail file creates a well-manicured fingernail, these files smooth out rough patches of wood.
This tool permits you to shave off layers of wood without gouging a hole in the surface.
Both electric and manual sanders speed up the process, allowing you to sand a larger surface quickly and more easily.
