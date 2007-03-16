The aspiring do-it-yourselfer has a wide range of home repair tools from which to choose.

Making home repairs means having the right tools and materials on hand so you can get right at the job and on with your life. Knowing about the basic home repair tools will help you in the long run.

In the previews below, you'll be directed to articles about home repair tools that measure, cut, drill, nail, tighten and loosen, hold, clamp, test, paint, and more. Most important, you'll see which home repair tools you really need and how to use them safely.

First, let's talk about quality. The smartest rule about buying home repair tools is to buy good quality. High-quality tools are not only safer to use, but most will last a lifetime with proper care. You can usually identify a quality tool by its machining: The metal parts are smooth and shiny, and the tool is well balanced -- it fits comfortably in your hand. Inferior tools, on the other hand, have defects or rough metal (often hidden by paint) and exhibit crude machining. Most important, however, is that good home repair tools are safer to use. Cheap tools can break and cause accidents.

You can expect to pay an average of 25 percent more for high-quality equipment, but cheap home repair tools are no bargain -- you get what you pay for, so you may have to replace them more often. Besides, the money you save on your very first do-it-yourself repair may pay for the tools you needed. And, after that, the tools are yours to keep.

Learn all about the different types of home repair tools:

Measuring and Marking Tools

Ensure accuracy in every element of home repairs with the help of these simple tools.

Saws

Cut wood, plastic, metal, and much more with one of these fine saws.

Drills

When you need to make a hole, these tools will help you do the job, either by putting some elbow grease into it, or letting electricity do the work.

Hand Tools

These common tools allow you to perform the most basic home repair work, from hammering to prying to fastening.

Electrical Tools

Electricity needs a continuous, clean path in order to flow. These tools will help you measure and improve your current.

Plumbing Tools

Many tools you already have will help you repair plumbing, but some problems may require the use of these specialized tools.

House Painting Tools

A good paint job depends on the right tools as much as the right paint. Find out what you need to change the look of your home.

Fasteners

When you want to hold two things together, you want some of these handy little fellows. Learn the differences, and how to choose the right one for your home repair project.

Abrasives

Sanding, shaving, and smoothing out a surface can all transform a shabby-looking object into a professional piece of material. See how abrasives eliminate rough patches and strip away old layers.

Home Repair Materials

The kind of materials you use will dictate the tools and methods necessary to complete home repairs yourself. Learn the difference between the various materials in this article.

Want to know how to put these tools to work? Check out these different types of Home Improvement projects.