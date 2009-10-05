How All-in-One Car Seats Work

An all-in-one car seat converts to accommodate your child as he or she grows. iStockphoto.com /fishwork

Before you start shopping for baby supplies, take the time to understand the pros and cons of all-in-one car seats so you can decide if they're the best option for your family. While the average all-in-one seat will almost always cost more than a regular infant or toddler seat, it may actually be the most economical choice in terms of long-term value. Rather than buying three individual seats as your child grows, you can keep the same unit to grow with your child. You'll also be protecting the environment by choosing these combination products. Instead, you'll only need one single unit over the first 12 years of your child's life.

Perhaps the most important advantage of these all-in-one products is the higher weight ratings for these seats in both rear- and front-facing positions. For example, while the average infant seat can hold your child up to 20 or 25 pounds (9 to 11 kilograms), many all-in-one units are rated up to 30 pounds (13.6 kilograms) or even higher. This means your child stays in the safer rear-facing position for a longer period, which can help keep him or her protected. Higher ratings in the front-facing position mean your child can use a harness for an extended period of time, which often protects the child better than a seatbelt [source: Consumer Reports].

Another benefit to these seats is the added sense of familiarity for both parents and kids. Parents get used to the features of an all-in-one seat, and they won't have to learn how to use a new seat for each stage of development. Kids can enjoy staying put in a seat they're used to, which may make the child more willing to ride safely.

In addition to the many advantages of these seats, parents should also consider the potential cons of all-in-one car seats. One of the primary drawbacks to these units is their larger size and weight. Unlike infant or booster seats, all-in-one car seats are fairly heavy and bulky. They also don't come with the built-in carry handles of many other types of car seats, which makes them tough to transport.

Because all-in-one car seats are meant to stay in the car, they're also considered less convenient than other types of seats. You'll need a separate stroller and carrier, and you should be prepared to carry your baby in out and of the car by hand, as the car seat doesn't transform into a carrier like it does with an infant seat.

While many all-in-one products are designed for children from birth to ages eight and older, they may be a bit too large for infants and preemies. It can sometimes be tough to fit smaller babies successfully into these seats, so a separate infant carrier may be required in some cases [source: Plomp].

After weighing the pros and cons of all-in-one car seats, read on to learn more about how to use and maintain these units.