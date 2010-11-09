10 Ways to Organize Your Home Office by Monday

Your bedroom is where you sleep, and your kitchen is where you eat, but your home office may be the nerve center of your entire house. If you own a home-based business, this is where you keep your files, communicate with your manager or clients, and keep track of your bookkeeping. Even if you don't work a 9-to-5 job out of your home office, it's where you manage your household's most important financial, medical and educational documents.

No matter your office's official use, you can't get much done in there if it's a cluttered mess. Unless you're cleaning your desk, clearing the floor and weeding through your filing system with some regularity, you could find yourself lost in a tangle of wires and buried in piles of papers.

This weekend, spend a few hours cleaning, organizing and getting a handle on your home office. These 10 simple tips will show you how to get started, and will guide you through the entire process. By Monday, you might even be able to see the top of your desk again.