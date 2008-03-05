Advertisement
You use bath and laundry appliances every day, but do you ever wonder how they work? From bathroom scales to water softeners, learn about bath and laundry products.
You should never, ever flush tissues. What else?
It's not just loud and annoying — a fan is necessary to help stop mold and mildew in the bathroom. But you have to use it correctly.
Sales of bidets are up in the U.S. Could they finally make a splash in a country that's mostly resisted them?
It's an absorbing topic: Where did toilet paper come from, how is it made and why did it take so long for people to start using it?
Open-front public toilet seats are U-shaped, while those in private residences are O-shaped. What gives?
A new generation of portable bathrooms could transform human waste into a sought-after resource— and light the way for safer, more sanitary facilities.
With the constant advances in home theater technology comes a whole slew of new information as we learn to use our devices to the fullest. Can an all-in-one system save your sanity, or is it a bad investment?
Lots of people like the relaxing massage they get from the water jets in a hot tub. But some people prefer a gentler touch. How are air tubs different from whirlpools?
We all have the same bodily functions, but the way we handle them differs depending on the facilities you encounter around the world. What types of toilets might you see on your worldly travels?
Who knew that choosing a washer and dryer set could be such a difficult and involved decision? Keep reading to learn why the front-loading variety might be perfect for your family's laundering needs.
A lot of factors come into play when deciding how big your washer should be. But if you've got the space and the money, you should definitely go big. Here's why.
While the ease of washing clothes has gotten very high, so has the use of water and energy to get those clothes clean. How much water does washing one load of laundry use?
Most of us hate to iron, but it's a necessary evil. Or is it? There may be a new dryer on the market that can eliminate this thankless chore all together.
Front-load washers are all the rage right now, but high-efficiency top-load washers have five features that sill beat their shiny new counterparts.
Washing machines clean dirty laundry, but they need to be cleaned, as well, from time to time. Learn how to clean a washing machine in this article.
Whether you're repairing a leaky bathtub, or replacing it entirely, you'll need to install a new drain. Read this article to learn how to install a bathtub drain.
Waterless urinals still haven't quite broken through to the mainstream, but they can save users billions of gallons of water over standard models. Read on to find out how they work, and stay safe and sanitary.
Waterless urinals are designed to work without H20. So exactly how much water do they save compared to standard models? You might be surprised to find out.
The price tags on some of the newer high-efficiency washing machines might cause you to hesitate. But if you look at the costs of running a washer over the long haul, something that uses less energy becomes a bit more appealing.
It's hard not to love the warm feeling of soft, puffy clothes straight from the dryer. But clothes dryers are energy hogs, and it takes a lot of heat to get your shirts that way. Does the type of machine you use make a difference?
If you have a high-efficiency washing machine, you'll need high-efficiency detergent -- or else you might find a mountain of suds in your laundry room. Which brands are available?
Washer/dryer combinations are compact and convenient for small spaces, eliminating the need for two separate machines. But are they really as energy efficient as they seem?
Buying a new household appliance is usually a long-term investment, whether you're replacing an old unit or setting up home for the first time. Before you buy a clothes dryer, though, you need to understand the difference between the two types that are most commonly available: gas and electric.
Your clothes dryer is one of the highest energy-consuming appliances in your home. But even with all the energy-saving appliances on the market today, do high-efficiency dryers exist?
Should you replace your washing machine or repair it? The answer would be obvious if it were something less price like a toaster. But we can help you reach a sound decision.
