How All-in-one Exercise Equipment Works

If you're looking to purchase all-in-one exercise equipment, you must first ask yourself what you're trying to accomplish. If you're looking to build or tone muscle, you don't need something that will burn as much fat. If extreme weight loss is what you have in mind, you'll want something that works along those lines. Fortunately, weight training has been proven to burn fat and build lean muscle mass. An all-in-one exercise system can provide what walking or jogging can't. For a complete workout, it's best to have a mixture of weight training and cardiovascular exercise.

All-in-one systems are great for users on a limited budget and with limited space. They start at around $250. If money is no object, you can purchase commercial-grade all-in-one machines that cost more than $4,000. Expensive machines often boast more versatility but that doesn't mean you can't find a feature-rich unit at a reasonable price. Think of it this way: Let's say you spend $1,000 on an all-in-one. If you were to join a gym for $40 a month, which is considered a low price nowadays, you would have paid for your home gym in about two years. If you factor in fuel savings from keeping your car parked in your garage, that time only decreases.

The beauty of all-in-one exercise equipment is its versatility. Machines such as the Life Fitness G7 Home Gym offer user-defined movement and more than 55 exercises while taking up roughly a 7-foot square area (about 0.7 square meters) of floor space. Some machines, such as the Total Gym, can be folded and stowed for even more space saving ability.

A well-rounded exercise regiment on an all-in-one home gym will provide you with the necessary strength training you need to maintain a healthy life. Perhaps the one drawback you'll have to overcome is the lack of a cardiovascular element. All-in-one exercise systems don't have a way to provide that sort of activity. If you have the room and extra cash in your budget, you can add a treadmill, elliptical machine or stationary bike. These machines round out your exercise regiment. Treadmills are collapsible and may be better if you need to conserve space. Other types of machines are bulkier and need more room. Of course, you can save money and space by hitting the pavement with a good set of running shoes. Jogging or running is a perfect compliment to strength training on an all-in-one system and the best part about it is that it's free and the scenery changes, too.

If you prefer working out in the comfort of your own home, an all-in-one home gym may be the perfect solution for you. For more on other all-in-one technologies at HowStuffWorks.com, work out the links below.

