Alpine forget-me-not grows best in rock crevices and scree gardens.

True forget-me-nots (Myosotis scorpioides) are popular in mixed borders and shade gardens where their sky blue flowers are a sure sign of spring. It's nice to know there is also an alpine species that adds just as much beauty to the rock garden.

Description of alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not is a dainty perennial that blooms in early summer. The flowers are essentially identical to the true forget-me-not and in the same shade of true blue, but alpine forget-me-nots are borne on shorter stalks (about 6 inches high). The plant has small tufted leaves and a loose papery sheath at the base of the stems. Ease of care: Moderately easy.

Growing alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not does well in both sun and partial shade. It requires a gritty soil that retains moisture.

Propagating alpine forget-me-not: By division or seed. It should be allowed to self-sow since it is rather short-lived and could almost be considered a biennial.

Uses for alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not looks most at home -- and also grows best -- in crevices and scree gardens, or rock gardens.

Alpine forget-me-not related species: Woodland Forget-me-not (Myosotis sylvatica) is often erroneously sold as M. alpestris. Woodland forget-me-not requires moderate shade and rich, moist soil to grow well; it is not a good choice for the well-drained soils of most rock gardens. It is an annual or biennial plant and readily self-sows. The flowers range in color from blue to pink and white.

Scientific name of alpine forget-me-not: Myosotis alpestris

