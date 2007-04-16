Home & Garden
Please enter terms to search for.
Next  

Advertisement

  1. HowStuffWorks
  2. Home & Garden
  3. Lawn & Garden
  4. Gardening
  5. Specialty Gardens

Alpine Forget-Me-Not

by C. Colston Burrell
Alpine forget-me-not grows best in rock crevices and scree gardens.

True forget-me-nots (Myosotis scorpioides) are popular in mixed borders and shade gardens where their sky blue flowers are a sure sign of spring. It's nice to know there is also an alpine species that adds just as much beauty to the rock garden.

Description of alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not is a dainty perennial that blooms in early summer. The flowers are essentially identical to the true forget-me-not and in the same shade of true blue, but alpine forget-me-nots are borne on shorter stalks (about 6 inches high). The plant has small tufted leaves and a loose papery sheath at the base of the stems. Ease of care: Moderately easy.

Advertisement

Growing alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not does well in both sun and partial shade. It requires a gritty soil that retains moisture.

Propagating alpine forget-me-not: By division or seed. It should be allowed to self-sow since it is rather short-lived and could almost be considered a biennial.

Uses for alpine forget-me-not: The alpine forget-me-not looks most at home -- and also grows best -- in crevices and scree gardens, or rock gardens.

Alpine forget-me-not related species: Woodland Forget-me-not (Myosotis sylvatica) is often erroneously sold as M. alpestris. Woodland forget-me-not requires moderate shade and rich, moist soil to grow well; it is not a good choice for the well-drained soils of most rock gardens. It is an annual or biennial plant and readily self-sows. The flowers range in color from blue to pink and white.

Scientific name of alpine forget-me-not: Myosotis alpestris

Want more information? Visit the following articles:

  • Rock Garden Plants: Learn which flowers and plans work best in rock gardens.
  • Gardening: Want gardening basics – start here with our guide to gardening.
  • Rock Gardens: We answer all your questions about rock gardens.
  • Garden Types: Learn about the various types of gardens, and which is right for you.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related

How to Care for Knockout Roses

How Wall Fountains Work

How Bog Gardens Work

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

Advertisement