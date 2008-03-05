Specialty gardens can be rock gardens, water gardens, container gardens or much more. Learn how to plan exciting or useful specialty gardens.
Create a knockout garden with gorgeous, lush Knockout roses.
Wall fountains are popular for adding aesthetic value to a room as well as creating a relaxing atmosphere. But what should you know about them before investing in one for your home?
Natural bogs and their surrounding ecosystem can take hundreds of years to form on their own. But if you're a dedicated gardener which a penchant for exotic plants and lots of moss, it's possible to make a bog garden in your backyard.
Sweet flag is named for its sweet-smelling leaves, which become even more fragrant when hung and dried. The grassy leaves of this water-loving perennial form an excellent vertical accent for a water garden. Learn more about this water-loving plant.
Crinum is generally a white flower that makes a pretty addition to a water garden. The Crinum genus varies widely, growing in America, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Likewise, there are roughly 100 different species of Crinum. Learn more about this flower.
Dwarf papyrus grows well in water gardens but also thrives when planted in tubs. The dwarf papyrus produces green, moplike heads on sturdy stalks that reach 1-2 feet above the water. Learn more about this smaller descendant of the giant papyrus.
Water-fringe, also known as yellow floating-heart for its yellow blooms and heart-shaped leaves, grows well in water. The blooms give off the faint scent of almonds. Learn about this lovely plant.
Pickerel weed produces small, dense blue flowers, similar to a hyacinth. An excellent selection for planting in the sun near the margin of a pond, it combines well with other aquatic plants in water gardens. Learn more about this plant.
Aubretia is a low, spreading plant -- perfect for a rock garden -- with purple flowers that bloom in the spring. Learn more about this plant that appears delicate despite its hardy nature.
Ice plant is native to South Africa and accustomed to dry climates, as well as resistant to salty, coastal climates. Bright purple-magenta flowers of daisylike form appear over the succulent leaves of this sun-lover in summer. Learn more about the ice plant.
Dwarf deutzia, a shrub, produces white flowers that grow in an upright fashion, conserving space in smaller gardens. Arching branches bear double white flowers in spring and foliage that turns an attractive red in fall. Learn more about this shrub.
Blue fescue is an ornamental grass named for the blue hue of its shoots. The tuft-forming grass has narrow leaves in beautiful shades of silvery blue-green. Learn more about the grass, which is commonly used to border or accent gardens.
Trumpet gentian is native to alpine environments, making it perfect for rock gardens. Trumpet-shaped flowers of an unusual hue (dark navy blue with darker, green-striped throats) sit on very short stems above spreading foliage. Learn more about this plant.
Hairy penstemon produces slender flowers in the late spring or early summer. It prefers well-drained -- though moist -- soil. As such, this plant is a good candidate for a rock garden. Find out more about the hairy penstemon.
Saponaria forms long stems that branch out, creating a trailing effect. Small flowers of clear pink are produced from the height of summer to fall. Learn more about this plant, which is perfect for the conditions of a rock garden.
Ground-cover sedum is a creeping plant, well-adapted to growth along walls or in rock gardens. Domed clusters of star-shaped flowers vary in color from red to pink to white, and bloom in summer. Learn more about this succulent plant.
Yucca, also known as Adam's Needle, is well-adapted to arid, desert conditions. Cream-colored, bell-shaped flowers often bloom during the summer, which contrasts to the dark green leaves. Learn more about this plant that is best suited for rock gardens.
Wood anemone is named for its preferred habitat -- the woods. This blooming plant spreads quickly and forms carpets of star-shaped, white or blue blooms in late spring above well-divided foliage. Learn more about this plant.
Masterwort produces spiky blooms scattered in clumps; however, it is also known for its medicinal properties. This clump-forming perennial has star-shaped flowers of greenish white, sometimes tinted pink or rose red. Learn more about this pretty plant.
Variegated broad-leaved sedge has no flowers, but its attractive leaves are the shade of a green apple -- bright and beautiful. These plants add color and pop to any garden.
Western sword fern grows throughout North America, forming tight clumps, though leaves can grow quite large. Handsome, well-divided fronds with an upright form, a lance-shaped outline characterize this attractive fern. Learn more about this feathery fern.
The ostrich fern has large, featherlike fronds. It is good for naturalizing and can be successfully grown almost anywhere. It prefers moist shade although the ostrich fern's beautiful foliage will flourish under a variety of conditions. Read about this fern.
The royal fern has tall elegant fronds. It prefers acidic soil but is otherwise not particularly demanding. This tall, upright fern sprouts long, elegantly divided fronds that have a subtle pinkish cast when young. Learn more about the royal fern.
The hard fern, or deer fern, is fairly easy to grow, as it tolerates dryness better than most other ferns. As an evergreen garden plant, it can withstand frosty winters. Read about this hardy evergreen.
This hardy evergreen gets its name from the golden scales on its stems. The rich green fronds grow upright in a graceful, arching shape and can grow as large as four feet tall.
