Can Your Ceiling Fan Direction Impact Energy Costs?

Did you know you can use your ceiling fan year-round? A ceiling fan can create an updraft (moves air upward) or a downdraft (moves air downward).

Make sure your ceiling fan blades spin counterclockwise in the summer, so you can feel cool air. This creates a downdraft, which should feel like a cool breeze (not as cool as AC, but cooler than nothing at all).

To circulate warm air around a room in the winter, switch your ceiling fan direction to clockwise. When the blades spin clockwise, they create an updraft, moving warm air at the top of the room and helping it circulate throughout the room.