How Ceiling Fans Work

Dust can damage a ceiling fan's moving parts if the fan isn't cleaned regularly.

The easiest way to clean your fan is to simply use dusting spray and a cloth. The dust may fall onto the furniture, so you may want to put down a drop cloth or sheet before starting.

You should do this every week or two to ensure that your fan continues to work properly. Every few months, you can also unscrew the fan's lighting globes and wash them in soapy water.

Regularly check your ceiling fan to ensure that all screws and bolts are tight. Over time, these tend to loosen up and can cause the fan to wobble or make noises. Also, lubricate your fan once a year to make sure that all of the parts are well oiled and will work together smoothly.